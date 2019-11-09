James Andrew Hill, 43 years of age, entered the world on October 27, 1976, took his journey to meet his Lord on November 5, 2019. Andy, as he was known to his family and friends, was last a resident of Wilmington, N.C. He previously worked as a nuclear engineer and made a life for his daughter Kiya, son, Caiden, and wife, Debbie. Andy struggled with depression, but tried for many years to live life to its fullest. He took joy in many simple things and loved to make others smile. His laugh was contagious and had a healing power all its own. Just the sound of his laughter, most times was enough to make those around him laugh with him. Andy had a heart of gold and would have given his last penny to anyone that needed it or offer his many gifted abilities to help in any way. He loved his family deeply, from his own children to his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. He was never afraid of hard work or of giving of himself. He once assisted with digging a grave with a shovel for a beloved brother-in-law. He carried, his cousin, Angie Hanks through the muddy sludge of the James River. There are numerous other stories of how he gave of himself to others. Andy knew how to seize an opportunity and how to make friends. He had many special friends, Mr. Summerset that taught him the art of cabinetry, Larry who rented a room from him for many years and so many more. He was a very talented woodworker and made many special pieces for those he loved. He was an avid hunter when he younger, but truly loved fishing. He was the happiest with a rod and reel in hand. From fishing the banks of Reed Creek to the beaches of Wilmington, he would spend hours patiently waiting for the next big catch. He left us in body, but his spirit has left a mark on the hearts of all who knew him. There was nothing he wouldn't do for the people he loved. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hill; his daughter, Kiya Hill; his son, Caiden Hill; his dear mother, Rebecca Hanks and father, Garland Hill Sr.; sister, Sunita Chrisley; brother-in-law, Joe Chrisley; niece and nephew, Kerri-Jo and Josiah Chrisley; brother, Garland Hill Jr., and a large family of other aunts, uncles, and cousins. 2 Corinthians 12:9 But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baker's Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jim Tunnell and the Reverend John Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Corporate Headquarters. Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, Va. is serving the Hill family.
