MARION, Va. Robert "Bob" Preston Parsons, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. Mr. Parsons was born in Glade Spring and early in his life, moved to Marion. He joined the Army Air Corps at 16, served two years, and returned home to finish his high school education, meet and marry his sister Charlot's friend Audrey, and begin a 39 year career at Brunswick. Bob loved his family and especially loved telling his stories to the ones who called him "Papaw". He loved his country and served 20 years in the reserves was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a VFW member. He was "King of the Shrimpers", but in his later years enjoyed cooking a Sunday meal for the whole family every Sunday! Church was an important part of Bob's life, he was chairman of the building committee, and a longtime member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church where he worked hard to increase the footprint and mission of the church. It would be easy to say Bob Parsons loved his Lord, his country and his family very much, and he will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Parsons; son, Robert Preston Parsons Jr.; brothers, Ed Parsons, Jack Parsons, and Jimmy Parsons; sisters, Draxie Sprinkle and Margaret "June" Robinson; and great-grandson, Ryland Shobe. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey Haulsee Parsons; daughter, Nancy Parsons; son, Ron Parsons and wife, Carol all of Marion, Va.; sister, Charlot Berry of Wytheville, Va.; grandchildren, Tabitha Spencer and husband, Zach, Cherub Sturgill, Leah Lofton, Kara Thornton and husband, David, Matthew Parsons and wife, Laura, Caleb Parsons and wife, Emily; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Out of concern for the community's safety and due to COVID 19 a private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Daniel Hess officiating and Military Rites conducted by the United States Army Funeral Honors Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion VA 24354. To share memories of Robert "Bob" Preston Parsons, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bob's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
Service information
2:30PM
7764 West Lee Highway
Rural Retreat, VA 24368
