William Ray Burress age 81, of Wytheville, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born in Wythe County, on May 22, 1939, to the late Claude E. and Gladys Blessing Burress. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Burress. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Evelyn King Burress of Wytheville; sister, Donna Sue Shuler of Crockett; sister-in-law, Mary Catherine King of Wytheville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Grubb Funeral Home, with the Reverend Richard Collins and Pastor Tommy Addison officiating. Interment followed in the New Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Crockett Tabernacle. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Burress family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
