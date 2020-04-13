MARION, Va. Shirl Jacob Blevins, age 86, of Marion, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Shirl was born on October 15, 1933, in Fairfax, Va., to the late Fred and Virginia Myers Blevins. When his friends were drafted in 1956, Shirl joined the Army in the hopes that they could serve together. Following his honorable discharge from the service of our country, he moved to Northern Va. and founded, along with his brother, Arthur Quinten Blevins, A & S Construction. He became a Washington Redskins fan after building a home for Sonny Jurgensen, former quarterback for the Redskins. Shirl worked in Northern Va. until 1970, when he again moved back to Marion, Va. with his family. He established Mitchell Valley Construction and worked hard daily for the next 50 years building and remodeling many homes in Smyth County and the surrounding area. In his free time, he loved to fish and hunt, but in later years found more pleasure in watching wildlife from his kitchen table. A passion for the mountains was always present, from coon hunting to digging ginseng, to just taking a walk with his dogs. If he was in the mountains, he was happy. As a master storyteller, he could bend your ear for hours while feeding snacks to his dogs. He loved playing poker, watching wrestling, laughing, and scratching lottery tickets. Shirl was the ultimate optimistalways thinking he would win big. We were the winners to have been his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Quinten Blevins and Walter Blevins; sisters, Agnes Moulton, Charmie Lowe, Cleo Bowling, Betty Bogle, and Polly Blevins; best friend, Bane Billings; and grandson, Richard Zane Blevins. Shirl is survived by his wife, Wilma Keys Blevins; his boys, Shane Dremer Keith Jr. (aka Shirl Jacob Blevins Jr.), Richard Keith Blevins (Mariann), and Jeffrey Shane Blevins (April); grandchildren, Ethan, Cameron and Nolan Blevins, and Callie and J. Mellinger; great-grandchild, Cason Blevins; sister, Gladys Blevins Haga; brother-in-law, Lewis Haga; several nieces and nephews; stepsons, Jeff, Allen (Cindy), Mickey, and Eddie (Jen) Parks; six step-grandchildren, 12 step great-grandchildren, and his most current four-legged friends, Sam, Molly, Lady, and MoJo. Due to the current health restrictions, the family will have a graveside service at West Cemetery, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Allen Parks presiding. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124 Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Shirl Jacob Blevins, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Shirl's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
