MARION, Va. Andrew Caswell "Cubby" Holman, age 72, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Cubby was born in Smyth County, to the late Mac Holman and Lily Mae Holman Cox. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Holman and Timothy Holman; and a brother, James Finley Holman. Cubby was a local mechanic for many years. He was a dedicated member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church where he loved to hear gospel singing and listen to Pastor Mike preach. Most of all he was a loving and caring family man that was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Janie Elizabeth Holman; children, Melissa Holman Taylor and husband, Larry Jr., Robert Holman and wife, Sandy, and James Stephen Holman; brother, Lawrence Holman and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Edith Frankenberger and husband, Joe, Shirley Burgess, Gerry Martin, and Mary Powers; brother-in-law, James McGrady; grandchildren, David Billings, Mickey Holman, Taylor Holman, Morgan Taylor, and Madison Taylor; three great-grandchildren; and his four legged companion, Jake. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Resurrection Gardens with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Private visitation for the family will be held at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Holman family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.