Hubert Clifford Turpin, 90, of Indian Valley, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia J. Turpin; and parents, Cliff and Maggie Turpin. He is survived by his four children, Larry H. and Martha Turpin, Frankie "Wendell" Turpin, Jimmy L. Turpin, and Carolyn "Loretta" and George McMillan; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
