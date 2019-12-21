Marilyn Montague Harper, 89, of Lake Gaston, N.C. died Saturday, December 14, 2019. Mrs. Harper was born March 15, 1930, in Greenfield, Mass., the daughter of the late Guilford Montague and Isabel Bullis Montague. She grew up in Sunderland, Mass. and was a graduate of Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. She was a school teacher for many years. She and her husband, Thomas G. Harper, were owner-operators of the KOA Campground in Wytheville, Va. and Pioneer Cable Television in Fort Chiswell, Va. They retired to Lake Gaston in 1990. She was a member of the Elizabeth Montfort Ashe Chapter of the DAR, the Lake Gaston Woman's Club, the Gastonettes and Lake Gaston Baptist Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Abbey O'Connor and her husband, Jerry, of Farmville, Va., and Mandy Pittman and her husband, Brad, of Fayetteville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Zachary Pittman and his wife, Gloria, Andrew Pittman and his wife, Bethany, and John O'Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Nathan Pittman. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lake Gaston Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. and interment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Gaston Baptist Church, 128 Lynwood Rd., Littleton, NC 27850 or to a charity of choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Harper, Marilyn Montague
