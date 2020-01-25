WYTHEVILLE, Va. Olyvia A. Deal passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 29, 1944, in Statesboro, Ga., and was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and the Medical College of Georgia where she received her degree in nursing. She and her husband moved to Wytheville in 1980 where they worked together in his medical office for many years. She was beloved by all and leaves behind many wonderful friends. Olyvia is survived by her husband, Dr. William R. Deal of Wytheville, Va.; daughter, Dr. Nicole Deal of Charlottesville, Va.; son, Read Deal, his wife, Amy and granddaughters, Anna Claire and Madeline Deal, of Fort Worth, Texas. At Olyvia's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018, or to the national chapter at American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at www.cancer.org. Care for Olyvia has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Deal, Olyvia A.
