Virginia Magdelaine Davis, age 84, of Little Creek in Bland County, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1935, daughter of the late Timothy Logan Spencer and Emmie Rachel Payne Spencer. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James William Davis; her second husband, Marvin Repass Davis; and brothers, Clinton Spencer, Elbert Spencer and Dewey Spencer. Survivors include her son, Milton and wife, Deborah Davis, of Bland County; three grandchildren, Amber Burgess of Georgia, Shana and husband, Jimmy Murrell, of Georgia, and Milton Dale Davis II of Wytheville; ten great-grandchildren, Kirsten Burgess, Dakota Burgess, Alexis Murrell, Bailey Murrell, and Cole Murrell, all of Georgia, Trinity Davis, Noah Davis, Alora Davis, Torionna Davis and Naraya Davis, all of Wytheville; four sisters, Elsie Arthur of Radford, Elizabeth and husband, Marvin Jones, of Pulaski, Susan Westmoreland of Salem, and Linda Sykes of Tennessee; two brothers, Herman Spencer of Tennessee, and Timothy Jr. and wife, Maxine Spencer, of Pulaski. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Chaplain John Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hidden Valley Cemetery #2. The family received friends Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Davis family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.