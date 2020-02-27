Bobbie Showalter Slusher, 87, of Monroe, N.C. died on February 21, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Mrs. Slusher was born in Iron Gate, Va., on November 11, 1932. She was the daughter of Joseph Yount Showalter and Virginia Durham Showalter. She was a long-time resident of Alleghany County and Wise County, Va., operating numerous business enterprises with her late husband Paul, before moving to Monroe, N.C. in 1995. Mrs. Slusher served on the Virginia Small Business Advisory Board for eight years under Governors Jerry Baliles and Doug Wilder. She was an active member of Oakland Baptist Church in Monroe, N.C. Mrs. Slusher is survived by her son, Chris Slusher and his wife, Annissa; stepson, James Slusher and his wife, Connie; stepdaughter, Paula Feather and her husband, Dan; stepdaughter, Judy Handfield and her husband, Jay; grandchildren, Wyatt Slusher and Harper Slusher; special foster grandson, Roman Hawkins; her brother, Guy E. Showalter and his wife, Wanda Moore, and beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Elsey officiating. Interment will follow at the Laurel Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
