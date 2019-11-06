Janie Louise Williams Harmon, age 76, of Max Meadows, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Earnest Sr. and Janie Dix Williams. Janie was retired from the VDOT and was a member of Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Katherine "Sis" Callahan, and Bertha W. Underwood; brothers, Robert "Bob" Williams, Charles (Lou) Williams. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Herley Harmon of Max Meadows; son, Patrick Harmon of Max Meadows; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruby and Johnny Tickle of Draper, and Edna and Ricky S. Parks of Wytheville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Janie Williams of Wytheville, and Joe and Jean Williams of North Ridgeville, Ohio, John & Dollie Williams of Wytheville, George & Mary Ann Williams of Rural Retreat; grandsons, Kaden Thomas Harmon of Max Meadows, and Lane Patrick Harmon of Max Meadows; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Agnes Grubb Williams of Wytheville, Daniel Lee Underwood of Draper, Mary Lou and Earl Goff of Piney, Betty Sue Harmon of Wytheville, Odessa and Danny Hayes of Draper, and Allene Gallimore, of Wytheville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church conducted by the Reverend Mike Ingo, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the church from 5 until 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
