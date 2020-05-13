Wythe B. "Bucky" Sharitz Wythe B. "Bucky" Sharitz, born on September 8, 1933, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Reyburn Sharitz; his brother, Robert Sharitz; and his sister, Dr. Rebecca Sharitz. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Dare Sharitz, of 63 years; two sons, David S. Sharitz and wife, Barbara, and Daniel B. Sharitz and wife, Terri; three grandsons, Joshua B. Sharitz and wife, Alisa; and three great-grandchildren, Piper, Tatum and Laken; Jacob T. Sharitz and wife, Martha; Troy A. Sharitz. Time is one of the greatest gifts to give to someone because it is something that we can never get back. I look back at Papaw's life and the amount of time and selfless hours he gave to so many so that their lives would be better. Papaw was not only a husband, a father, a grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a farmer, friend, mentor and a leader. He was veteran of the United States Army. He served on boards of several organizations within Wythe County. Positions included seats on the Board of Supervisors for Wythe County, St. John's Board, Dairymen Incorporated Board of Directors, Agape Food Pantry Board, Farm Bureau Board of Directors and a number of other boards and committees. He was a true servant to the agricultural community and all of Southwest VA. Most importantly he was a man of God. His faith was felt by those around him and every action came from his heart. The amount of love and lessons he gave his family, friends and community will not be forgotten but, live on through all of us impacted by such a special man. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Johns Cemetery Foundation Fund or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 West Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Saltville man who faked his death pleads guilty to a string of federal charges
-
VDH releases Coronavirus data by zip code
-
Suspect in Tazewell County homicide taken into custody in Saltville
-
Smyth County Sheriff's Office asks public's assistance in locating missing teen
-
Wythe sex offender facing new charges
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.