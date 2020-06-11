Rita Kay Gilbert Commons, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. She was born on September 8, 1947, the daughter of the late John Milford and Opal Day Gilbert. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny and Lynn Gilbert. Rita was a loving mother, sister and friend. She started working at the Pentagon at the age of 18. She also worked at Fort Belvoire Army Community Services, the U.S. Embassy of Australia, and retired from Highlands Community Support Services. She loved her dogs, especially Vinny, who was her companion of many years. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Gunn; son, Mike Commons and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Mary Kaylee Gunn, Charles Eli Commons, and Meghan Elizabeth Commons; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Ronnie Hodge officiating. The committal and interment service will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Commons and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Commons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

