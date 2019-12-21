Wanda Darnell Porter Garland, age 72, of Wytheville, Va. passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born November 10, 1947 in Wythe County, daughter of the late Edward Eugene and Edna Fisher Porter. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by three sisters, Opal Six, Norma Eversole and Frances Waddell. Survivors include her daughter, Angie Garland of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister, Velma Kay and Loring Pattison of Wytheville; brother, George Douglas and Loma Porter; special niece, Tracy Pattison of Wytheville; several other nieces and nephews; granddogs, Miikka and Booshie. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday one hour before service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Garland family.
Garland, Wanda Porter
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
Barnett Funeral Home
325 Church St
Wytheville, VA 24360
Dec 23
Burial
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00AM
West End Cemetery
1825 W. Lee Highway
Wytheville, VA 24382
