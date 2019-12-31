SUGAR GROVE, Va. Herbert Dwight Anderson, age 76, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Salem Va. You'd never find a more loving father, husband, brother, papaw or friend than Dwight. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army. If you knew him, every conversation was interesting and never boring. He loved to laugh, and Dwight would do anything for you. In fact, Dwight could do just about anything from fixing a small engine to playing a guitar to coaching the original "Bad News Bears." He was crazy about his family and stubbornly independent, that in itself is a good memory of Dwight. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Susie Anderson; and sisters, Jessie Imajene Sexton and Norma Sue Peake. Dwight is survived by his wife, Resa Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va.; daughters, Susanne Lairson of Dayton, Ohio, and Kimberly Tarter and husband, William, of Speedwell, Va.; son, Stephen Dwight Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va.; sisters, Nellie Lucille Shuler and husband, Corbin, of Marion, Va., Nancy Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va., Juanita Stone and husband, Porky, of Sugar Grove, Va., and Cyndi Sage of Marion, Va.; brothers, Harvey Scott Anderson and wife, Sadie, of Sugar Grove, Va., Troy Mac Anderson and wife, Suanne, of Troutdale, Va., and Jeffery Wayne Anderson of Wytheville, Va.; grandchildren, Adam Christian Lairson, Heidi Lynn Lairson, Ashley Allura Fields, Sage Ethan Anthony Lairson, Jodi Krista Aker, Stephen Douglas Long, and Brandon Lee Tarter; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Tinker Stone officiating and Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Francis Marion VFW Post #4667, P.O. Box 767, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Herbert Dwight Anderson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dwight's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Anderson, Herbert Dwight
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Thursday, January 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
