Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty Nell Hodges Neece, 82, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was married to the late Charles Dow Neece for 55 years. Born July 25, 1937, in Cripple Creek, Va., Betty was the daughter of the late Haney M. Hodges and the late Mattie L. Jones Hodges. Betty is survived by her children, Bridgett Pascale and husband, Joe, of Forest, Va., Holly Newton and husband, Tommy, of Scottsburg, Va., and Ned Neece and wife, Ginger, of Marietta, Ga. "Maw" is survived by six grandchildren, Joe Pascale and wife, Wendolyn, Blake Pascale, Reed Pascale, McCoy Newton, Ethan Neece, and Emily Nell Neece; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Laila Pascale. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Wayne Hodges, HM Hodges, James Hodges, and Bud Hodges; one brother-in-law, Les Wiger; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Hodges and Dot Hodges. She is survived by one sister, Doris Sage. Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Merle Hash and husband, Peyton, Chesley Wiger, and Roni Hodges. Betty was extremely fond of her many nieces and nephews. Betty was raised on a dairy farm, worked in the banking industry and retired from Halifax Soil and Water Conservation. The greatest joy in her life was time spent with family. She will be remembered for her sweet disposition, positive outlook and smile for everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed. The family received friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Mountain View United Methodist Church, Forest, followed by a celebration of Betty's life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Propst officiating. Interment will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church Cemetery, 294 Crocket Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Please consider memorial contributions to Mountain View United Methodist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
