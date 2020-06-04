Bertha Diamond, 86, of Floyd, formally of Pikeville, Ky., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Bertha was a long time member of the United Church of God. She was a devoted mother and wife, her favorite read was her Bible. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, and would gladly dance in her younger years. She would play cards for hours when the family was together. She was always ready for traveling or hiking, she loved the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Diamond after 46 years of marriage; sister, Evie Sartin; brothers, Sherman Dials, and Arnold Jay Dials; along with parents, Johnnie Dials, and Addie Muncy Dials. Bertha is survived by her children, John Diamond (Donna), George Diamond (Carolyn), Addie Smith (Michael), David Diamond (Tammy), James Diamond (Janey), Ruth Ann Collins (Bobby), Abraham Diamond, and Joseph Diamond (Kelly); brothers, Johnnie Ray Dials, Mosey Dials, James Dials, and Glenn Dials; sisters, Liddie Hunter and Annie Mae Dials, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home with Mr. Mike Arritt officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery Tuggles Gap. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Gardner Funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Bertha Diamond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

