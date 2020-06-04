Bertha Diamond, 86, of Floyd, formally of Pikeville, Ky., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Bertha was a long time member of the United Church of God. She was a devoted mother and wife, her favorite read was her Bible. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, and would gladly dance in her younger years. She would play cards for hours when the family was together. She was always ready for traveling or hiking, she loved the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Diamond after 46 years of marriage; sister, Evie Sartin; brothers, Sherman Dials, and Arnold Jay Dials; along with parents, Johnnie Dials, and Addie Muncy Dials. Bertha is survived by her children, John Diamond (Donna), George Diamond (Carolyn), Addie Smith (Michael), David Diamond (Tammy), James Diamond (Janey), Ruth Ann Collins (Bobby), Abraham Diamond, and Joseph Diamond (Kelly); brothers, Johnnie Ray Dials, Mosey Dials, James Dials, and Glenn Dials; sisters, Liddie Hunter and Annie Mae Dials, 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home with Mr. Mike Arritt officiating. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery Tuggles Gap. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Gardner Funeral home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
State Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling in Smyth County sunshine case
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.