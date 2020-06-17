Troy Welch Smith, age 87, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 25, 1932, in McDowell Co., N.C., the son of the late Dink Gustos Smith and Alva Mae Woody Smith. Troy was owner-operator of Troy Smith Excavation and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and John Smith and a nephew, William Kelton "WK" Smith III. He is survived by siblings, Wanda Pool and husband, Boyce, Ted Smith and wife, Sharon, all of Marion, N.C., William Kelton "Buddy" Smith Jr. and wife, Darlene, of Rural Retreat, Kathleen Alderman and husband, Don, of Pfafftown, N.C., and Karen Umberger and husband, Dale, of Mechanicsville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Gary Houseman officiating. Interment followed in Rosewood Memorial Gardens with military rites being conducted by Rural Retreat American Legion Post # 229. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.