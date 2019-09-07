GLADE SPRING, Va. Shirley Marie Brown Widner, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Mrs. Widner was born on August 14, 1939, to the late Noah and Lottie Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe H. Widner Sr., and a grandson, Eric Lewis. Shirley was owner and operator of Hilltop Store for 15 plus years. She was a faithful member of Glade Spring Church of God. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that loved her family. She is survived by her four children, Kathy Gregory and husband, Graham, Joe Widner Jr. and wife, Betty, Debbie Lewis and husband, Robert, and Angel Mutter and husband, Charlie; brother, Eugene Brown and wife, Lola; sister, Lucille Ball; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her special fur baby, Otis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Glade Spring Church of God with Pastor James Walls and Pastor Tracy Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Rush Creek Cemetery with Jr. Gregory, T.J. Lewis, Chase Baumgardner, Brandon Lewis, Ricky Brown, Rick Brown Jr., and Damon Snipes serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the funeral chapel or anytime at Kathy and Graham's home, 33444 Debusk Mill Rd, Glade Spring, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Widner Family.
