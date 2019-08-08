January 13, 1946 - July 28, 2019 Allan A. Bower, 73, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1946, in Floyd, Va. to the late Clifford B. and Annie A. Bower. Surviving are his wife, Susan; children, Tammy, Cindy, and Joan; five grandchildren, and two sisters. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
