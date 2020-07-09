CHILHOWIE, Va. William Oscar Ellison, age 87, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. Oscar was an awesome Pops/Dad and friend to whoever needed him. When he wasn't mowing or piddling around, he loved to watch wrestling on television. Oscar tried to be as active as he could. He was a self-proclaimed odd ball, but he did enjoy reading his Bible so, all in all, he was doing it right. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War where he obtained rank of CPL. Oscar will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bass and Mary Ellison; daughter-in-law, Dora Allison; sisters, Minnie Stanley, Louise Rosenbalm, and Agnes Jennings; brother, Bill Ellison; and step-daughters, Geraldine Turley and Martha Sawyers. He is survived by his son, William O. "Billy" Allison Jr. and wife, Kelly, of Douglasville, Texas; sister, Virginia Pruitt and husband, Edward, of Marion, Va.; granddaughter, Leanna Allison of Chilhowie, Va., special friends, Nancy Barlow and Dora Ellison, of Marion, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and his four legged friend, Foxie. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Otis Barker officiating. Burial will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va., with Military Rites conducted by U.S. Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post # 4667. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of William Oscar Ellison, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Oscar's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To send flowers to the family of William Ellison, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Funeral Service
237 E Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 E Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 9
Visitation atFuneral Home
Thursday, July 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory
237 E. Main St.
PO Box 427
Marion, VA 24354
237 E. Main St.
PO Box 427
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation atFuneral Home begins.
Jul 10
Final Resting Place
Friday, July 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Final Resting Place begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.