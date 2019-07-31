Ronald Lloyd Mitchell, age 85, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1934, in Wytheville, the son of the late Floyd and Gladys Akers Mitchell. Ronald was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Survivors include his wife, Eunice Mitchell; two sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Teresa Mitchell of Brownsburg, Ind., and Kenneth Mitchell of Wytheville; daughter, Karen Parker of Wytheville; two brothers, Randolph Mitchell of Rural Retreat, and Donald Mitchell of Wytheville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Robert Button officiating. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Mitchell family.
