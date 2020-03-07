Ernest Franklin Wilson Ernest Franklin Wilson, devoted husband, father and grandfather, left his earthly body, on March 3, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Emillie T. Wilson. Also surviving are his daughter, Karen Wilson Allison and fiance', Tom Mangum; son, Jeffrey M. Johnson and wife, Colleen, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; grandsons, Steven Boyd Allison and Aaron Geoffrey Russell; five great-grandchildren, Jada Adams, Megan Russell Miller and her husband, Walter Miller, Joshua Aaron Russell, JB Johnson, of Dallas, Texas. and Kelly Emard and husband, Aaron, of Charlotte, N.C.;one great great-grandson, Walter Geoffrey David Miller; stepdaughter, Martha Chaffins and husband, Tom, of Bluefield Va.; step granddaughter, Cynthia C. Smith and husband, James, of Princeton, W.Va.; step grandson, David T. Chaffins and wife, Selena, of Charleston, W.Va.; and step great-grandsons, J.T. and Carson Smith of Princeton, W.Va. Also surviving are sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Richard Ale of Flagstaff, Ariz., Jane Felty Smith and Doris Felty Miller of Greensboro, N.C., and Paige and Garrett Cochran of Wytheville. Born in Jewel Ridge, Virginia, on August 17, 1926, Ernest was the son of the late James T Wilson Sr. and Esther Hedrick Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Felty Wilson; daughter, Lavon Wilson Russell; brother, James T Wilson Jr. and wife, Alma Kincer Wilson; and sisters, Helen Wilson Semones and husband, Melvin Semones and Virginia Wilson Poe and husband, Roy Poe. Also a nephew, Randall Poe. A World War II veteran, Ernest served overseas in Italy as a supply sergeant. Upon his return home, he worked as a mechanic and sold cars. If it had wheels, Ernest could work on it. That soon led to his opening of Jackson Trail Service Station. A few years later He opened Wilson's Texaco across the street from the original station. Being at the crossroads of the main travel routes north and south and east and west, he soon established a thriving business. He employed many of Wytheville's young men and helped many more set their lives on a good course. After retiring from the service station, he and his lifelong friend and business partner Roger Haulsey established Valley Vending Company servicing many of the factories and businesses in Wytheville and the surrounding towns. Later, he would partner with another lifelong friend, Fred W Cox. of 2way Radio in several business ventures. Together they opened a radio station in Rural Retreat Virginia, WCRR and a car wash business. He and Fred, along with several other flying friends, shared a great love of flying. They flew many trips to conventions and air shows all along the east coast. Ernest never gave up his love of flying and was always ready to take friends on a ride. Sadly he sold his airplane when his health declined but still flew on his 90th, 91st and 92nd birthdays. Ernest was also devoted to his church. He seldom missed a Sunday service and served as Elder and Deacon at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church and sang in the Men's Choir. Visitation was held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions please be made to the Wytheville Presbyterian Church Fund or the Crockett's Cove Church maintenance funds. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
