Zula Allene McGrady Boyd, 83, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C Boyd; parents, Granville and Cabell McGrady; and brothers, James Everett McGrady and Royal McGrady. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Liz Boyd , Ricky and Rita Boyd, and Randy and Kristin Boyd; daughters and sons-in-law, Yvonne and Chuck Parkhurst, Yvette and Steve Harris, and Annette and Allen Weddle; sisters-in-law, Nadine Akers and Darlene Farmer; 12 grandchildren and their spouses; and 19 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Willis Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Joe Cox, Phillip Cox, and Greg Cox officiating. Interment will follow at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
