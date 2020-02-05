Robert Rudolph Kyle, age 73, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Kyle family.
Kyle, Robert Rudolph
