1935 2020 John Andrew Wolfe, 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., left us peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at KDMC from a sudden illness, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on March 22, 1935, in Glade Spring, Va., a son of the late William Clyde and Mary Alee Crowe Wolfe. He was proud of his hometown and upbringing in Marion, Va., where he worked with his father (who was also his best pal) in their hometown grocery store. It was in his rural upbringing that he learned to be the gentleman he always remained throughout his life, as well as acquiring a strong work ethic. He graduated from Marion High School in 1953. Soon after, he moved with his parents to Washington, D.C. His strong sense of honor and deep respect for God and country, led him to his employment with the FBI for 6 years, as well as serving honorably in the U.S. Army. It was during his service to the FBI that he met the love of his life and future bride, Gail, a fellow employee. While working full-time, he attended night school where he received his degree in accounting from Ben Franklin (George Washington) University. Also during that time, they were blessed with two daughters, Tammy and Cindy. He then moved with his young family to Ashland, Ky., where he was employed in numerous divisions with Ashland Oil until his retirement from SuperAmerica in 1997. John was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Catlettsburg where he faithfully served as an Elder and Treasurer to his church family which he dearly loved. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to the beach, watching his Redskins, celebrating the Nationals win the World Series, and following his grandkids' many events, even cheering on his youngest granddaughter in winning the Ky. Softball State Championship, as well as listening to and attending his oldest grandson's and granddaughter's many concerts and sporting events throughout the years. He was so proud of all of their accomplishments and was always their biggest fan and supporter. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gail Cawood Wolfe; their two cherished daughters, Tammy Pack and her husband, Tim, of Ashland, Ky., and Cindy Gibson and her husband, Bruce, of Westwood, Ky.; three adored grandchildren, Zach Stamper (Emily) of Leland, N.C., Kelsey Gibson of Coldspring, Ky., and Shelby Gibson of Westwood, Ky.; two precious great-grandchildren, Silas and Annie; beloved sister-in-law, Freida Wolfe, numerous very special nieces and nephews; and extended family, Tiffany (Jerry) Braden and children, Bruce (Ally) Gibson and children, Sammie, Kylie, and Austin Pack. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William M. Wolfe and sister, Jeanette (Jim) Garris. John's strong, but sweet spirit, gentleness and kindness touched the hearts of everyone he met and he was loved by all who knew him. His family loved him dearly and will forever miss his quick wit, infectious smile, love of life, laughter, simple pleasures, tender heart, and loving support. His silly songs, jokes and making everyone smile and laugh hysterically will be cherished and missed until we meet again. He will remain in our hearts...always. There are no services at this time but a memorial service, and family reunion and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
