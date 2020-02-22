Robie Curtis Akers, Age 83, of Sevierville Tenn., passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by three brothers. Buford, Hurley, and Shorty Akers. Robie is survived by his former wife, Brenda McRoberts; his daughters, Rebecca Akers and Inga and David Barker; and his sons, Danny Akers, David and Bonnie Akers, Michael Akers (Rachel). Also his stepdaughter, Angela Huffman; his grandchildren, Jason and Jenna Akers, Brantley Akers, Joshua Cregger. Garrett Akers. Curtis, Bryson and Eliana Barker. Kristy, Kala and Kelly Huffman; and his sister, Betty and Junior Thompson. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Bakers Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fort Chiswell. The family will receive friends after the service.

