Harold Thomas Blankenship Jr., 76, of Alexandria, Va., and Mechanicsburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born at Marion, Va., on December 2, 1943, the son of the late Harold Thomas Sr., and Elizabeth Wymer Blankenship. He was actively involved in two churches within the communities he lived. He was proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he received his Bachelor's degree, Kennesaw State University, where he received his Master's Degree and NOVA Southeastern University, where he earned his doctorate. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era. He belonged to numerous professional and engineering organizations and served his community through the Bland American Legion Post # 20, Kazim Temple and Bland Masonic Lodge, Post # 206. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad and was employed by the Federal Railroad Association through the United States Government. He especially enjoyed his farm in Bland County. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Ella Jean Faulkner Blankenship; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristol Blankenship and Mark Dudley, of Roanoke; his son, Harold "Tom" Blankenship III; his grandchildren, Riley Dudley, Aniline Dudley and Cayden Blankenship; his brother and sister-in-law, James and Barbara Blankenship, of Pulaski; his sisters and brother-in-law, Rebecca "Mickey" and Kenneth Brim, of Christiansburg, and Michelle Blankenship of Bland; his mother-in-law, Mamie Faulkner; his special pet companions, "Sunshine" and "Elmo"; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends. Following strictly the mandated assembly restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Tommy's honor to the Bland VFW Post # 7969, 3505 E. Blue Grass Trl., Bland, VA 24315. The Blankenship family is in the care of A. Vest 7 Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
