James Joseph "Joe" Staley, 68, of Roanoke, died at home December 21, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1951, son of William Arthur Staley and Elizabeth Neikirk Staley. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne Carol Louthan Staley and his brother, William Arthur "Bill" Staley Jr. He is survived by his son, Jason Lee Staley of Roanoke; his grandsons, Stefan and Dylan Staley of Roanoke; and his sister, Betty Staley Neese McRoberts of Colorado Springs, Colorado. A memorial service will be held in Wytheville at a later date.
