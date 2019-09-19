Daniel Iddings Epperly passed away on September 5, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his son, Wayne Epperly of Pilot, Va.; grandson, John Hylton Epperly (Alee) in Floyd, Va.; and his sisters, Agnes "Jane" McKee in Tampa, Fla., and LZ Wimmer in Salem, Va . He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sylvia Epperly nee Belcher; his son, Donald Ray Epperly; his sisters, Georgia Cox and Kate King; brother, Deloyd Epperly; and parents, Millard and "Mobie" Epperly. Daniel, better known to friends and family as "Bud", was born on April 27, 1929, in Pilot, Va. He was the 5th of 6 children born to his parents and spent his whole life in Huffville. He spoke often of the hardships he and his family endured during the Great Depression and shared the insurmountable lengths they went to survive during this time with a shrug of his shoulders. He married Sylvia Ann Belcher while serving in the air force in Lancashire, England in October of 1951. They met through mutual friends while Bud was working at the filling station in Christiansburg, Va. As a young adult, Bud had quite the capacity in mechanical endeavors as he started rebuilding motors in the late 1930's with his dad at their general store/garage at the age of 9. His affinity with motors guided him throughout his air force military service, in which he worked as a large vehicle operator and mechanic. Bud loved his air force adventures and spoke often and fondly of the experiences he had while overseas. After serving almost 8 years, Bud found a career as a mechanic at the school bus garage in Christiansburg, Va., where he worked until retirement. Bud was a friend to all. He always looked out for his neighbors, and opened his garage to those in need. His grandson, John Epperly was the light of his life, and he spent the last year living with John and Alee while receiving hospice care. He was well cared for physically and spiritually by his grandson-in-laws, Ty Munz and Dakota Hamilton, and visited daily by friends, neighbors, and family members. A burial service was held on September 9, 2019, at the Huffville United Methodist Church in Pilot, Va. Online condolences may be made http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
