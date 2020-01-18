Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...THE GREENBRIER VALLEY OF WEST VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&