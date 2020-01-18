Esther Eunice K. Catron Blankenship, age 88, of Rural Retreat, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020. Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Lindsey Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robert "Tim" Farmer officiating. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Catron; her parents, George Walden and Ruby Bayse Kincer; three brothers, Clyde, Cecil and Glen R. Kincer; and two sisters, Alma Hall and Ovella Hall. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry L. and Mia Z. Catron of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa C. and Terry L. Beidleman of Max Meadows, Teresa Anne and Robert "Tim" Farmer of Rural Retreat, Va.; three sisters, Nancy Lee King, Emma Doris Wall of Wytheville, and Cledith "Flo" Akers of Shawsville; sister-in-law, Cecil "Curly" Kincer of Wytheville; five grandchildren, the Rev. Cory Catron, Robert Micah Catron and wife, Kristal, Breanna Hope Hise and husband, Cody, Matthew Timothy Farmer, and Krysta Shea King and husband, Zach; great-grandson, Everett Hise; and step-grandson, TJ Beidleman. The family will receive friends at Lindsey Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service or at the home at anytime. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or the Rural Retreat Vol Emergency Service. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
