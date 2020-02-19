William Edgar "Eddie" Ratcliff William Edgar "Eddie" Ratcliff, age 74 of Bastian, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. Born on August 13, 1945, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Sanders Edgar Ratcliffe and Carrie Ann Dalton McCraw. His sons, Kenneth and Eddie Joe; sisters, Jennie and Louise; and brothers, Ray, Tommy and Toby also preceded him in death. He is survived by his faithful companion, Winnie; children, Angie, Tanya and Jamie; grandchildren, Austin "BoBo", Shasta, Faith, Claire and Jackson; brothers, Preston, Roger and John; and sisters, Roberta, Mary, Elizabeth "Liz", Susie, and Dreama. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening before service time at the Bower Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
