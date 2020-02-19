William Edgar "Eddie" Ratcliff William Edgar "Eddie" Ratcliff, age 74 of Bastian, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. Born on August 13, 1945, in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Sanders Edgar Ratcliffe and Carrie Ann Dalton McCraw. His sons, Kenneth and Eddie Joe; sisters, Jennie and Louise; and brothers, Ray, Tommy and Toby also preceded him in death. He is survived by his faithful companion, Winnie; children, Angie, Tanya and Jamie; grandchildren, Austin "BoBo", Shasta, Faith, Claire and Jackson; brothers, Preston, Roger and John; and sisters, Roberta, Mary, Elizabeth "Liz", Susie, and Dreama. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening before service time at the Bower Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

To send flowers to the family of William Ratcliff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bower Funeral Chapel
1631 Bobwhite Boulevard
Pulaski, VA 24301
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.