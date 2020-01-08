MARION, Va. Phyllis Mae Walsh, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Lockport, N.Y., the daughter of James and Josephine Palisano. She was a punch press operator for Dickey Grubbler in Cleveland, Ohio for over 20 years. She was a loved mother and grandmother that loved her family. She is survived by her six children, Cynthia Baker, JeanWendel, Joann Sigmon, Rhonda Dotson, Riley Walsh and Richard Walsh; and two sisters, Kay Palisano Johnson Poole and Rose Ann Palisano Payne. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace Mom, We love you. To share memories of Phyllis Mae Walsh, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Phyllis's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Walsh, Phyllis Mae
