Suzanne Nicole Rorrer, 32, of Palmer Lake, Colo., born on Tuesday, February 24,1987, in Columbia, S.C., passed away peacefully, at University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North, with her mother by her side, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Suzanne was a 2005 graduate, of Pulaski County High School, Pulaski, Va., where she played snare in the drum line of the PCHS Marching Band. Some of her interests included art, singing karaoke, and travel. She was especially fond of the beach, even more so on her. She is survived by her mother, Veronica Rorrer-Miller (Merle) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother, Thomas Rorrer (Kristina) of Lawton, Okla.; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Judy Rorrer of Draper, Va.; son, Zander De Angelo of Colorado Springs, Colo.; boyfriend, Jonathan Eckberg of Palmer Lake, Colo.; a large extended family, and numerous friends. Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Jason E. Rorrer of Draper, Va.; and her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bonnie Winowiecki of Smithsburg, Md. Inurnment was held February 15, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Family visitation will be held at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, in Max Meadows, Va., from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m., with her uncle, Pastor Gary Rorrer officiating. Suzanne will be buried with her father in the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, that Honor/Memorial gift contributions be made online to M.A.D.D., in Suzanne's name. An offering box will also be made available for donations, to be allocated toward a college fund account established on behalf of her son Zander.
