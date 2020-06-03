James Kenneth "JK" Williams, 80, of Rocky Gap, Va., died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. JK was born on February 25, 1940,in Bland County, the son of the late James Harvey and Myrtle Clara Wright Williams. JK was the owner of J.K. Williams Trucking, Inc. He served his local community for over twenty-five years picking up and delivering groceries as part of the Share Food Program. He was a member of Round Bottom United Methodist Church, Wolf Creek Road, Narrows, Va. Besides his parents, JK was preceded in death by his sons, Ken and Jonathan Williams; infant grandson, Wyatt Colton Eli Bandy; brothers, Paul, David and Preston Williams; and sisters, Wilma Williams, Pearl Blankenship, Elizabeth Bradshaw and Reba Bradshaw. JK is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Patty Williams, of Austinville, Va.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diann and Richard Wentz, of Fleming, Ohio, and Kay and Reed Bandy, of Maiden, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Elmore and Doris and Woody Bradshaw. In abiding with his wishes, JK has been cremated and no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in JK's honor to the Bland Ministry Center, P.O. Box 211, Bland, VA 24315. The Williams family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.