Charlene Louise Prater Flinchum, age 92, of Wytheville, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Emma Lee Hutton Prater and was a longtime member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Mom embodied the qualities of compassion, integrity, empathy, and was a quiet fierce warrior for human rights and justice. She put others first. She loved deeply, her husband of 68 years, her family, her women's circle of friends, her church community, and Wytheville, her home for 58 years. She loved arts and crafts, quilting, dancing, and camping. She was a pioneer, attending Radford Women's College, then Virginia Baptist School of Nursing, she loved nursing and caring for her patients. She served her church community in many capacities. She served on the board and was instrumental in hiring St Paul's first youth director. She taught Sunday school and played the piano. She served as Chairman of UMW and her UMW circle for many years. She also served on the bereavement committee. Her life exemplified service and quiet strength and grace. She was a role model for not only women, but humanity. Charlene is survived by her husband, Donald Kenneth Flinchum; two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Lynn and Rick Jackson of Oakwood, Va., Donna Lee and Timothy Layne of Wytheville; son, Kenneth Michael Flinchum of Hickory, N.C.; three grandchildren, Emmalee Jessica Memitt of Oakwood, Va., Ashlee Louise Memitt of Manassas, Va., Andrew and Bethany Flinchum of Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandchild, Tristan Bonds of Oakwood, Va. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by Pastor Lon Tobin. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
