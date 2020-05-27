Martin Luther Cline, age 76, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Martin was born in Wythe County, on March 10, 1944, to the late Garland and Nelia Martin Cline. Martin was retired with over 40 years of service as an Auto Body Repair Technician at Cline's Body Shop. He enjoyed auto racing all his life watching and participating at his favorite race track Wythe Raceway. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his buddies on and off the water. Martin was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia "Sis" Sutphin; and brothers, McKinley, Walt, Donald, Ancil, James, Steve, Richard, and Bill "Poochie" Cline. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georgia D. Cline of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jeff Duncan of Wytheville; son, Martin Dale Cline of Wytheville; sisters, Helen Tickle of Max Meadows, Ethel Willard of Darlington, S.C., and Olivia "Libby" Cline of Wytheville; and brother, Randy Cline of Rural Retreat. Extended family includes numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service was held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, conducted by The Reverend Bob Lewis. Friends are welcome to visit at the family's home at any time. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to New Bethel Cemetery Fund C/O Pat Dix, 131 New Bethel Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Cline family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Former Wythe resident charged with multiple sex offenses
-
No one injured in Monday shooting at Royal Inn in Marion
-
Mount Rogers Health District sees drop in active Coronavirus case totals
-
State police seeking tips in Bland County stabbing death
-
Marion investigators open up about three-year search for missing woman
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.