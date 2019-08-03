April Michelle Thomas Evans, age 31, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Thomas. Survivors include her grandmother, Francis Thomas of Chilhowie; special friends, Kathy Anderson of Wytheville, Mary Ann Hubble and Susan Holman of Marion, and Kelly, Brandi, Pam, and Mary; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. Per her wishes there will be no memorial services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
