Larry Wayne Harrell, age 73, of Pulaski, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1945, in Wythe County, the son of the late James Eugene McAllister Harrell Sr. and Zeola Mae Hopkins Harrell. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Eugene Harell Jr.; sisters, Shirley Catron, Lorraine Moore, Dorothy Jones and Audrey Hamblin; and granddaughter, Emily Manning. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara F. Harrell; daughters, Lisa and Paul Manning of Pulaski, Va., Karen and James Dye of Pulaski, and Sherri and Chris Higley of Tennessee; grandchildren, Maddy, Maggie, Mac, Jordan, Allie, McKinzie, Isabella, Arianah and Addison; sister, Juanita Bourne of Max Meadows; special friend, Carl "Bubbie" Coffey; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Robbie Vance officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday one hour prior to service time. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Harrell family.
