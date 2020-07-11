William Ray Alderman, age 85, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on March 18, 1935, the son of the late Herman N. Alderman and Nannie Rider Alderman. He was a retired employee of AMSCO and was a wonderful "DAD" to all his family. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Wayne Alderman; sister, Nancy Alderman; and brothers, James Wesley Alderman and Douglas Alderman. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Paige Waller Alderman; daughters, Kathy A. Coley and Sherry A. Jones, all of Wytheville; grandchildren, Allyson Jones, Alicia Goodwin, and Debra Dice; great-grandchildren, Hanna, Miranda, Sara, and Mikey; sister, Joann Caudill of Wytheville; and brother, Donald Alderman of N.C.. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the West End Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Crigger officiating. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Alderman family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservicec.com.
