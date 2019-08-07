April 4, 1927 - August 4, 2019 Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Powell, age 92, widow of the late John Dillard Powell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at King's Grant, Martinsville, Va. Mrs. Powell was born on April 4, 1927, in Wythe County, Va., to the late John Henry Huddle Sr. and Esther Umberger Huddle. Survivors include one sister, Mary Ellen Blair of Max Meadows, Va.; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Huddle of Fredericksburg, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Powell was a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and a retiree of E. I. DuPont. She was a member of Martinsville Chapter #66 Order of Eastern Star, former President of Rich Acres Garden Club, a 25 year member of Mildred Lee Chapter #74 United Daughters of the Confederacy, and a life-time member of Hottel-Keller Memorial, Inc. Peggy was a devoted and beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She was an avid reader of history and loved gardening. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services with Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. The family of Mrs. Powell would like to thank the staff at King's Grant and Mountain Valley Hospice and Pallative Care for the wonderful care she received. Memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Pallative Care, 730 E. Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or Huddle Memorial Methodist Church, c/o Sue Sheffey, 637 Sheffey Town Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Powell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
