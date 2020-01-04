William "Bill" Talmage Atkins Jr., age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, Va. he was born in Wythe County to the late William Talmage "Tam" Sr. and Mary Pauline Groseclose Atkins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie Brindle and his youngest daughter, Kristi Dawn Atkins Ogle. Bill was a vital part of the Wytheville Community as the Owner/Operator of Atkins Tire & Battery until 2012. A lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and participated in various community organizations over the years. Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jo Carole Atkins of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Atkins and Earl Bradshaw of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; stepsons, Robert L. (Les) Waller of the Piney Community, Timothy "Tim" Wayne Waller and wife, Treva, of the Ivanhoe Community; grandchildren, Elizabeth Waller of Covington, Va., and Josh Waller of Wise, Va.; great-grandson, Dylan Waller of Wise, Va.; loving sister, Margaret "Peg" Phillips of Wytheville, Va., and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by The Reverend Lon Tobin and The Reverend Earl Bradshaw, interment followed at the West End Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Atkins Jr., William "Bill" Talmage
