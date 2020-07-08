Bertha Marie Schultz Bard, age 91, of Wytheville, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mae Schultz and was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dennis Bard Sr.; sister, Pauline Martin; two brothers, Jack Schultz and Billy Schultz. Marie is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Sandy and Gary Scott of Wytheville, and JoAnne Fender of Salem; two sons, Fred Dennis Bard Jr. of Durham, N.C., and Bryan Bard of Wytheville; special niece, Loretta Miller of Ohio; special daughter-in-law, Chelsie Bard; grandchildren and spouses, Stacy and Chris Burkett, Jimmy and Amy Fender, Jason and Melissa Fender, Brysan Bard, and Carsan Bard; great-grandchildren, Casey Burkett, and Christa Burkett; and sister, Delores Ixos of W.Va. A graveside service was held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Aubrey Whitlow. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Bard Family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
