MARION, Va. Garland Preble Harrington, age 87, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Garland was born in Smyth County to the late Fred and Ola Bullins Harrington. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Harrington and Willis Harrington; and an infant sister, Rosemary. Garland served his country in the United States Army. Later, he retired with 35+ years from the SWVA Mental Health Institute in Marion. Garland was a Christian man that loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Marion. He was a hardworking man that took special care of tending to his yard. He also enjoyed woodworking, and most of all, loved spending time with his family. Garland was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carrine T. Harrington of Marion; two sons, Jeff Harrington and wife, Donna of Bluff City, Tenn., and Ronnie Harrington and wife, Melissa of Marion; grandchildren, Joshua Harrington, Michael Harrington, Miles Harrington, and Preston Harrington; great-grandchildren, Jeramiah and Easton; brothers, Harold Harrington and wife, Nancy of Norfolk, and Jimmy Harrington and wife, Linda of Atkins; sister, Margaret Bell of Chesapeake; sister-in-law, Barbara Harrington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Ryan Cox and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Harrington Family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.