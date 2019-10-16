Donald "Don" Umberger of Columbia, Maryland, died on October 11, 2019, in Columbia, Maryland, surrounded by loved ones. Born in the Town of Rural Retreat, Virginia, on November 8, 1940, to Perry Umberger and Elsie V "Sis" Gordon, he lost his long, courageous battle with cancer. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Government. He made sure his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout by being a Scoutmaster within the Boy Scouts of America. A longtime hobby of his was genealogy where he traced his surname (and maiden names) to fulfill as many branches of the family tree as he could. And since he was a retired computer programmer, many children who could not afford a computer got one rebuilt by him through the Lazarus Foundation where he was a volunteer for many years. He was preceded by his late wife, Christiane Umberger. He is survived by his two sons, Norman along with his wife, Terrie and Kevin Umberger and his grandchildren, Tenisha Davis, Darien Umberger, Jessica Naylor, Travis Naylor and Harley Naylor. He is also survived by his long time friend, Ellen Shatzer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the cemetery fund of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fulton, Maryland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fulton, Maryland, at 1 p.m. followed by a burial in the church's cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
