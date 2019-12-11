James Walter Foglesong, age 77, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Wythe Co., Va., on October 15, 1942, the son of the late Sidney Stewart Foglesong and Mary Katherine Heldreth Foglesong. James was a retired employee of VDOT. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Stuart Foglesong. He is survived by special cousins, Darrell B. Miller and wife, Melody, and Rodney Foglesong and wife, Ailene, all of Rural Retreat; several other cousins, family and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Roger Crigger officiating. Interment will follow at the Kimberlin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, December12, 2019, at the Lindsey Funeral Home. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Foglesong family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
