Jearl Edward Sutherland, age 67, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1952, the son of the late David C. Sutherland and Nina Bishop Weiss. Jearl was the owner of Nautilus Fitness Center. Survivors include his daughters, Erin Suzanne Emerson of Christiansburg, Va., and Shea Sutherland Walters of Wytheville; son, Seth Clint Sutherland of Idaho; and five grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Sutherland family.
