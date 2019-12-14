SALTVILLE, Va. Kenneth Alvin Harris, age 62, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Lakebridge Health Care Center, in Johnson City, Tenn. Kenny loved his family and his country. He served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was especially proud of his niece and nephew and their families. Kenny will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gerthel Harris. Kenny is survived by his brother, Gary Harris and wife, Frances; nephew, Chris Harris and wife, Antacisa, all of Marion, Va.; niece, Cary Gillespie and husband, Brandon of Chilhowie, Va.; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Rosa, Todd, Angie, William and Jackie. Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elizabeth Cemetery, 1036 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370, with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corp. and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. To share memories of Kenneth Alvin Harris, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Kenny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.