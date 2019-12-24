Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS THE REGION... AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES BELOW A MILE IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY ALONG I-77 AND I-81. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, SLOW DOWN, AND ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES IF DRIVING THIS MORNING. WHERE TEMPERATURES ARE NEAR FREEZING DRIVERS SHOULD WATCH FOR SLICK OR ICY SPOTS ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. THE FOG SHOULD LIFT BY 9 AM THIS MORNING.