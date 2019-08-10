Frank O'Dell Phillippi, age 84, of Cripple Creek, Va., and formerly of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Crockett, Va., on March 22, 1935, the son of the late George C. Phillippi and Ida Frances Spraker Phillippi. Frank was a member of the Mt. Ephraim United Methodist Church, a 60 year member of the Taylor Masonic Lodge # 23 AF & AM of Salem, Va., a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court # 59 and an honorary member of the Hillbillies Unit of Galax. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue K. Phillippi; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with Pastor Eddie Frye and the Reverend Joe Mack Taylor officiating. A Masonic Memorial Service followed, conducted by Wytheville Fraternal Lodge # 82 AF & AM of Wytheville, Va. Entombment followed at Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Friends called from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests that those who prefer may make memorials to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Phillippi family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
